David Fincher And Aaron Sorkin Have Discussed The Social Network 2, But Don't Hold Your Breath

With over a decade of retrospect, the story of Facebook, as told in David Fincher's "The Social Network," sounds quaint. There are no senate hearings about election-influencing data-sharing scams, nor any conversations about how the future of democracy, at one point or another, may have laid in Mark Zuckerberg's hands. The movie is about ambition and global popularity, yes, but it was made when Facebook hadn't yet reached the height of its tremendous influence. Fincher has since floated the idea of making a sequel, but in a new interview with The Guardian, the filmmaker hints that doing so would be tricky.

When asked about the potential for a "The Social Network" sequel during an interview for his new film "The Killer," Fincher was fairly reticent, answering only: "Aaron [Sorkin] and I have talked about it, but, um ... that's a can of worms." Fincher says nothing more about what exactly the can of worms might contain, and it's a statement that leaves more questions than answers. Given how powerful Zuckerberg has become in the past decade, is it possible that it's difficult to get the sign-off for another biography of him to be made? Is the original cast of "The Social Network," which included Jesse Eisenberg and a now wildly famous Andrew Garfield, not on board? We can't know for certain until Fincher decides to open up the can of worms, but past conversations about the sequel might offer at least one hint.