Karl Urban Improvised One Of Mortal Kombat 2's Funniest Moments

Karl Urban has been a part of several huge franchises in his day. He played Judge Dredd in "Dredd." He was front-and-center for five seasons of "The Boys." Most recently, Urban starred as Johnny Cage in "Mortal Kombat II," the latest entry in the big screen version of the beloved series of fighting video games. One of the movie's funniest moments wasn't just a self-referential look back at another point in his career; it was also improvised.

In an interview with Esquire in May, Urban touched on a moment in the movie in which he refers to Raiden (Tadanobu Asano) as Gandalf. As many fans may recall, Urban was also part of "The Lord of the Rings," playing Eomer in the trilogy. This "Lord of the Rings" Easter egg in "Mortal Kombat II" made sense in an acknowledgment-of-the-real-world sort of way. But it came from Urban's own brain, not the script. Here's what he had to say about it:

"That was a series of improvisations I started doing, because I sort of thought, I'm gonna make Johnny Cage a fan of 'Lord of the Rings.' They gave me runway, and I went for it."

In the movie, Urban plays a washed-up action movie star who is at a very low point in his career, with people loving what he used to do, not so much what he does now. In that universe, having Johnny Cage be a fan of "Lord of the Rings" isn't far-fetched, but it does make the whole joke even more meta than it already is. It's a small, fun moment that takes on a little more meaning for those who are more intimately familiar with Urban's resume.