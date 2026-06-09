Why Karl Urban Agreed To Star As Johnny Cage In Mortal Kombat 2

Karl Urban steals the show in the mostly flawless "Mortal Kombat II." His character, Johnny Cage, is a washed-up action star who hasn't been relevant for years, but he gets an opportunity to become somebody again when he's summoned to fight in an inter-dimensional tournament. Cue a fight with a Tarkatan warrior and an adventure into the Netherrealm to stop Shao Khan (Martyn Ford) from essentially becoming Thanos, and you have a story Urban can relate to.

Obviously, Urban doesn't know what it's like to fight superpowered beings in otherworldly tournaments (or does he?), but Johnny's story in "Mortal Kombat II" still resonated with him and informed why he agreed to play the character. Urban loved the character's journey from the gutter to the stars, as it is symbolic of life as an actor in some ways. As he told Esquire:

"I could relate to Johnny on a multitude of levels, because in the course of any career you're gonna have peaks and valleys. Johnny is in a valley. I've been in valleys before, and the key is to figure out a way out of it. You come up against an obstacle, you figure a way to get under it, through it, over it, around it, to get what you want or need. That's something that has held me not only in my life but in my career."

"Mortal Kombat II" is one of the best action movies of 2026 so far, and Urban's humorous performance as a down-on-his-luck hero is one of the many reasons why. The movie also rocks because Urban and the gang get to throw down, and the Johnny Cage star didn't take any shortcuts while preparing for his butt-kicking role.