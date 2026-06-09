Roger Ebert Hated This 90s Flop That Was Essentially An Alien Rip-Off

NOTE: I'll be getting into spoilers from this point on since it may be fair to spoil a largely forgotten, nearly 30-year-old mid-budget monster movie.

I, too, have seen "Deep Rising," and found it to be, at best, above average. The action is slick, its monster is fun, and I like the cast. Still, it wears its "Alien" influence on its sleeve, offering no new narrative twists, character beats, or plot developments not seen in dozens of movies before. The most exciting thing about "Deep Rising" is its twist ending, which I will spoil here since it's a great selling point.

At the end of the movie, there are only a few survivors (I shan't say who) who manage to flee the squid monster before the Argonautica finally sinks. They wash up on the beach of a distant, uncharted isle, relieved and relaxing after having escaped. They even begin to giggle and joke, happy to be out of danger. Then, unexpectedly, there's an unholy roar from the nearby jungle. The camera pulls back, and something giant — large enough to shake the trees — lurks toward our heroes. Cut to black. What a fun punchline. The heroes escape one unknown monster only to be suddenly beset by something equally unknown and terrifying. Unfortunately, the twist ending is only a clever little wink. It's not an earth-shattering revelation.

As mentioned, most critics hated "Deep Rising," and it was a sizable bomb, grossing but a fraction of its $45 million budget in theaters. Director Stephen Sommers managed to bounce back immediately, however, with his remake of "The Mummy" becoming a proper box office smash the following year. As for "Deep Rising," it was hastily forgotten.