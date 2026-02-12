Guillermo Del Toro's '90s Sci-Fi Flop Got A Near-Perfect Score From Roger Ebert

"Mimic" hit theaters late in the summer of 1997. It was Guillermo del Toro's second feature-length directorial effort after his debut on the acclaimed 1992 vampire flick "Cronos," as well as his first movie fully in English. Based on "Mimic," the world wouldn't have been able to predict that its director would go on to become a beloved cult icon and legit Hollywood darling in subsequent decades. As of this writing, his films "Pan's Labyrinth," "The Shape of Water," "Nightmare Alley," "Pinocchio," and "Frankenstein" have all won or at least been nominated for high-profile Academy Awards. He, like Tim Burton before him, is the rare monster-loving, elaborate-production-design-oriented oddball who's somehow broke through to the Hollywood mainstream.

"Mimic" was an unusual stop on del Toro's path, as it somewhat recalls Terence H. Winkless' 1988 killer cockroach movie "The Nest." Based on the short story by Donald A. Wollheim, "Mimic" is about a strain of disease-carrying New York cockroaches that, early in the film, are eradicated by a geneticist named Dr. Tyler (Mira Sorvino). She uses genetic tinkering to accelerate their metabolisms, causing them to starve to death. Three years later, however, she finds that accelerating cockroach metabolic processes also accelerated their ability to breed. In three years, the cockroaches have managed to cycle through thousands of generations, evolving with each one. By the time Dr. Tyler finds them again, the cockroaches are human-sized and even seem to have developed human-like internal organs. Creepy.

Audiences didn't care about "Mimic," and it flopped at the box office. Critics didn't think much of it, either (see: its 67 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes), feeling it was merely a generic monster thriller. Roger Ebert, however, loved it, giving "Mimic" three-and-a-half stars and noting that del Toro had a visual style that elevated his film.