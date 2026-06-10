This Forgotten '60s Show About Time Travel Featured A Future Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Actor

The premise of the 1966 sci-fi series "The Time Tunnel" is alluring and fun, and can most certainly stand as a predecessor to the hit 1980s series "Quantum Leap." "The Time Tunnel" starred James Darren and Robert Colbert as a pair of scientists who fell into the titular time tunnel and found themselves randomly lost in the annals of history, unable to return to their point of origin. They could jump around through the past and the future, but never managed to exit in the year 1968 from whence they came (and, yes, the series took place two years in the future from its 1966 debut date).

In the lore of the series, the time tunnel was a time travel experiment hidden underground, secretly funded by the U.S. government. Thousands of scientists are working on it, and it's somewhat successful, but, in the pilot episode, they haven't yet tested it on humans. A concerned senator informs the scientists that the project will be shut down unless they begin human trials post-haste. Dr. Tony Newman (Darren) volunteers and throws himself into the tunnel. Dr. Doug Phillips (Colbert) follows him, forcing them to get lost. The series ended before they could find their way home.

James Darren's name might be familiar to multiple generations of readers. For some, he might be best known as Moondoggie from the original "Gidget" (1959), "Gidget Goes Hawaiian" (1961), and "Gidget Goes to Rome" (1963). TV viewers in the 1980s might know him as Officer Jim Corrigan from the William Shatner cops series "T.J. Hooker." Fans of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" will recognize Darren for his role as Vic Fontaine, a sentient hologram of a 1960s-era Las Vegas lounge singer.