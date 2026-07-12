Before Tatiana Maslany, Marvel's She-Hulk Was Nearly Played By An '80s Action Star

She-Hulk made her first television appearance on the animated series "The Incredible Hulk," which aired for a single season from 1982-1983 (with Victoria Carroll voicing the character). At the time, She-Hulk, aka. Jennifer Walters, was a relatively new character, having made her first appearance in Marvel's comics in 1979. It's entirely likely that "She-Hulk" was a response to the dual successes of the TV series "The Incredible Hulk" and "The Bionic Woman." Creator Stan Lee may have felt that it was high time to combine the two into Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner.

Then, in 1989, She-Hulk was given a Marvel Comics solo series titled "The Sensational She-Hulk," and the tone of the comic dramatically changed. She-Hulk was now a self-aware comedic character who regularly broke the fourth wall, tore through her own panels, and yelled at the writers of her own books. "The Sensational She-Hulk" was also a lascivious comic series, often presented with a lot of cheesecake drawings of the titular character. Its writer would even point out how such drawings were actually exploiting women, lampshading any accusations of sexism.

Eventually, the character began turning up on TV more and more, at least in animated form. She was voiced by Cree Summer in the 1990s "Incredible Hulk" cartoon series and played by the likes of Katee Sackhoff, Eliza Dushku, and Tiffani Amber Thiessen in various other animated projects. Finally, She-Hulk became part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2022 with the show "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," with Tatiana Maslany portraying Jennifer Walters in her non-Hulk state in live-action and She-Hulk via CGI and motion capture.

However, back in the early 1990s, an effort was made to produce a live-action "She-Hulk" film, with '80s action star Brigitte Nielsen headlining and horror movie luminary Larry Cohen directing.