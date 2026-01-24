This 1976 Sci-Fi Horror Movie On Prime Video Has A Terrifying Premise

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Larry Cohen's 1976 cult film "God Told Me To" is well known to the warriors and trench-dwellers of the psychotronic exploration society. Those who delve into the wilder corners of kooky cult movies can most certainly tell you about the oeuvre of the late Larry Cohen, the writer-director who made dozens of striking and unusual films throughout his multi-decade career. Cohen started his career in 1972 with the comedic Yaphet Kotto vehicle "Bone" and followed it with the blaxploitation classics "Black Caesar" and "Hell Up in Harlem" in 1973. In 1974, he made one of his most famous horror films, "It's Alive," about a mutant infant that goes on a killing spree. At the box office, "It's Alive" recouped more than 14 times its budget, putting Cohen on the map.

Although he remained prolific, making crime movies like "Perfect Strangers" and monster comedies like "Full Moon High," Cohen is perhaps best known for his outrageous horror films like "Q – The Winged Serpent" (1982) and the killer yogurt movie "The Stuff" (1985). Cohen also wrote the three "Maniac Cop" movies and directed Bette Davis' final movie, "Wicked Stepmother." In the 2000s, he continued to pen high-profile releases, including "Phone Booth," "Cellular," and "Captivity." And all of that only represents about a third of his output.

The premise of "God Told Me To" is creepy and wild. Tony Lo Bianco played a New York cop and devout Catholic named Peter, who encounters a belltower shooter at the beginning of the film. The shooter kills 15 people before Peter manages to reach him on his perch. When asked why he was committing the murders, the shooter merely said, "God told me to" before jumping off the tower. This will prove to be only the first of many God-related mass murders.