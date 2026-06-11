Steven Spielberg's 2021 Remake Of A Hollywood Classic Is A Masterpiece You Finally Need To Watch

This claim will no doubt be controversial, but I stand by it: Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" is superior to the 1961 version directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins. Whenever I share this opinion with folks they react as if I've gone insane, but I genuinely believe it to be true. Let me be clear: I'm not saying the 1961 version is bad! Indeed, the '61 film is one of the best musicals ever made. And yet ... Spielberg's is better. (Even the show's lyricist, the late, great Stephen Sondheim, said he preferred Spielberg's version.)

Spielberg dabbled with making a musical for most of his career, and it's easy to understand why: very few modern filmmakers understand blocking and camera movement like he does, and these are essential elements to any great movie musical. Most musicals released in the last 20 years fail to capture what makes the genre so special, mostly because so many of today's directors have no real grasp on where to put the camera. This isn't a problem with Spielberg, who long wanted to make his own take on "West Side Story." "I've been looking for a musical to adapt and direct for many years and I've considered a number of possibilities [but] I kept coming back to 'West Side Story,'" the filmmaker said, and he finally got his chance, releasing the film in 2021.

While Spielberg's "West Side Story" garnered positive reviews and got plenty of awards season attention (and landed Ariana DeBose a Best Supporting Actress Oscar), the film itself was a box office flop. Which is a damn shame, because not only is it a great movie, it's one of Spielberg's best movies. If you've missed watching it up until now, now is the perfect time to finally check it out.