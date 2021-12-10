West Side Story Star Mike Faist On Playing Riff & The 'Jet-Tivities' Weekend [Interview]

Riff is a difficult character to play, particularly in today's climate. So how did you approach him?

Well, you know, I think the way to approach any character is just with a deep sense of empathy for whoever it is, whatever position they're in. Obviously, of course, "West Side Story" deals with a lot of challenging and hard conversations, and the characters themselves are in tough situations. And there's a lot of complexity and nuance that goes with those things. You always have to come at every role as if your character is doing something — why they're doing it. They're always coming at it from a place of feeling, I think, as we do naturally, as humans, I think we always tend to play the victim in our own lives and we don't want to necessarily take responsibility for our actions.

And so I think that's just that natural human instinct. It takes a very strong and smart person to think to accept what they're doing and learn from their own mistakes and lessons. I was always told and taught that you should always try to lean into the opposite of what is on the page. So you know, you always have to just try to find the good in the bad and the bad in the good.

My dad was telling me about gangs back in his day, and how it was almost more of a tribe or a friendship group. So what are your thoughts on the Jets?

Well, it is that. It is absolutely that in terms of tribalism. Was your dad in a gang at the time, or he lived in New York at the time?

He lived in New York, but he did not say. [laughs]

He did not say whether he was or was not?

Yeah.

At the end of the day, the Jets come from, obviously, very low income housing. And that low income housing, at this moment where "West Side Story" takes place, is being uprooted away from them — both the Jets and the Sharks at this point in time in the story. The Jets, coming from families that are not loving or no families at all — a lot of these kids are orphans, and they don't have opportunities. So I think naturally, with anyone that's in those situations — and I think we see this today, this isn't a new story in that regard, in the sense of, if there's a lack of opportunity that's in front of you today, you're going to cling to whatever you have. And for the Jets, it's each other. That is the family. That is the tribe. They protect each other and they look out for each other because no one else is really doing that for them. So that's the mentality that formed the gang and got all these guys together.