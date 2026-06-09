Critics Adore The 2023 Pierce Brosnan Action Thriller That's Taking Over Netflix's Streaming Charts

Netflix is home to more than just relentless subscription price hikes. Sometimes it's overlooked Pierce Brosnan action thrillers, too. 2023's "Fast Charlie" saw the former James Bond star portray a mob operative on the verge of retirement and went mostly overlooked upon its initial release. Not only did the film garner impressive reviews, but it's also now climbing the Netflix charts, suggesting this is one veteran mobster you should pay attention to.

The film is directed by Australian filmmaker Phillip Noyce, whose expansive credits include the Val Kilmer-led "The Saint" and Angelina Jolie's 2010 action thriller "Salt." "Fast Charlie" sees him team up with yet another screen legend, Brosnan, who's been on something of a tear in the past few years. Brosnan's star-studded 2025 murder mystery was a Netflix gem while his brilliantly over-the-top performance as Irish mob boss Conrad Harrigan in the perfect "Yellowstone" replacement "Mobland" is easily one of his most memorable — and that's saying something.

"Fast Charlie" was yet another win for Brosnan, at least in terms of the critical response. The film had a very limited theatrical run alongside its video-on-demand release back in December 2023 but, predictably given the lack of promotion, didn't make much of an impact. That is, it didn't have much impact on audiences. Critics, however, were very impressed by Brosnan's familiar yet fun action thriller, which has since climbed the Netflix charts.