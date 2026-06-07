Maggie Q's Action Thriller From A James Bond Director Is A Fun Weekend Watch On Prime Video

There's no shortage of action entertainment out there. Heck, 2026 has already delivered some great action movies, and, more generally, the best action movies of the 21st Century are arguably some of the finest examples of the genre ever made. And while 2021's "The Protégé" might not belong in the latter category, but it's a fun time that's well worth a watch over on Prime Video if you're looking for some solid action thrills. It helps, of course, that it's directed by the man responsible for the greatest James Bond movie ever: "Casino Royale."

Martin Campbell's Bond bonafides extend beyond Daniel Craig's debut as England's greatest spy. Prior to 2006's "Casino Royale," Campbell oversaw 1995's "GoldenEye," easily the best 007 installment of the 1990s and the film that endeared a whole new generation to the Bond saga (bolstered, of course, by its all-time classic video game adaptation). 1998's "The Mask of Zorro" aside, Campbell admittedly hasn't managed to match his Bond success outside of that storied franchise. But he has made some decent films, such as 2017's "The Foreigner" and the Bill Paxton-led survival thriller "Vertical Limit."

With 2021's "The Protégé," he delivered yet another solid action effort that saw Maggie Q play a deadly assassin who goes on a revenge mission after her mentor is killed. The film came from Lionsgate, the studio behind the "John Wick" movies, and it emulates that property something fierce. A lone, preternaturally gifted assassin goes on a quest for vengeance? That's pretty much the "John Wick" premise, though, thankfully, no dogs die in "The Protégé." That said, the film proves that killing Samuel L. Jackson is just as likely to result in a torrent of vengeful violence.