Pierce Brosnan's Star-Studded 2025 Murder Mystery Movie Is One Of Netflix's Hidden Gems

If you're an avid reader, you might be familiar with the term "cozy mystery," typically used to describe mystery and thriller novels that have a quaint setting or wonderfully eccentric cast of characters while also focusing on something as dark as, you know, murder. If you're already a cozy mystery fan or this sounds particularly appealing, you might want to check out "The Thursday Murder Club," director Chris Columbus's Netflix adaptation of a massively popular cozy mystery book that stars Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, and Ben Kingsley, just to name a few.

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Richard Osman (itself the first in a series), "The Thursday Murder Club" centers around Elizabeth Best (Mirren), retired union leader Ron Ritchie (Brosnan), and psychiatrist Professor Ibrahim Arif (Kingsley), who all live in the same retirement community and pass the time by discussing cold cases every Thursday. After welcoming former nurse Joyce Meadowcroft (Celia Imrie) into their ranks, the foursome is quite shaken up when developers and businessmen Tony Curran (Geoff Bell) and his partner Ian Ventham (David Tennant) both turn up dead amidst a plan to possibly transform the entire retirement community, Coopers Chase, into a massive new apartment building.

Spurred by this extremely warm case, the titular murder club follows leads that put them in potential danger, especially as they close in on the likely perpetrator, crime boss Bobby Tanner (Richard E. Grant). "The Thursday Murder Club" is wry, inexplicably warm, and incredibly fun to watch — so consider queuing it up on a rainy Sunday. Before that, though, it's interesting to note that Columbus and his cast actually brought their past experiences as directors and actors to the set, and according to Columbus, it's a testament to his cast that the movie is so enjoyable.