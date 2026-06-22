Russell Johnson Had A Small Role In Clint Eastwood's Western Series Rawhide

Both Clint Eastwood and Russell Johnson rose to prominence with starring roles in beloved CBS series. The former shot to fame as ramrod Rowdy Yates on "Rawhide" while the latter became widely known for his portrayal of Professor Roy Hinkley, aka The Professor, on "Gilligan's Island." While their careers would diverge dramatically in the years after their small screen success there is more that connects the two. Specifically, Johnson joined Eastwood for a 1963 episode of "Rawhide," just a year before becoming stranded on Gilligan's Isle.

After "Gilligan's Island," Russell Johnson initially regretted playing The Professor, only coming around in later years once he realized the joy his sitcom had brought to viewers. Eastwood, however, never really had a chance to look back on his days as Rowdy Yates. By the end of the 1960s he had become a movie star, and in the decades after, basically took over the world. Still, he shared much in common with Johnson and his fellow castaways. For one thing, they'd both guest-starred in a number of Western series before making it big.

Johnson might have hated making Westerns (and for good reason) but he sure appeared in his fair share, with guest spots on "Gunsmoke," "Wagon Train," and "Death Valley Days." The latter also featured Eastwood in a pre-"Rawhide" guest role. But it would take until the fifth season of "Rawhide" for the two future stars to actually share the screen, when Johnson appeared in the episode "Incident at Alkali Sink."