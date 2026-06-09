The Night Agent Fans Will Love This Short-Lived Crime Drama Series Streaming On Hulu

Apart from being Netflix's breakout hit in 2023, "The Night Agent" is also one of the best spy thrillers on TV right now. Created by Shawn Ryan and based on Matthew Quirk's eponymous novel, "The Night Agent" is a propulsive tale that is chock-full of political intrigue — the kind that keeps you hooked with a time-tested formula. The plot centers around FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), whose efforts to save civilians from a bomb on a train are unexpectedly used against him. Demoted to a thankless desk job, Peter becomes a night agent, which requires him to provide assistance to agents who run into dire emergencies. As Netflix almost turned down the show when Ryan's pilot script was first presented, we're lucky that "The Night Agent" is still going strong with a fourth and final season on the way.

If you adore "The Night Agent," or are a fan of crime drama in general, you'll like FX's crime comedy series, "Terriers." While Ryan isn't the showrunner for "Terriers," he acted as a writer and executive producer for the show, which was unfortunately canceled after a single season. "Terriers" follows ex-cop Hank Dolworth (a brilliant Donal Logue), who teams up with bestie/ex-criminal Britt Pollack (Michael Raymond-James) to open an unlicensed private investigation agency. A recovering alcoholic, Hank does his best to turn a blind eye to his flaws and throw himself into any detective work that crops up in Ocean Beach. There's a lot of room for laughs, but "Terriers" keeps its lighthearted tone balanced with the directionless arcs of its central duo, who are a delight to watch.

"Terriers" is a one-season wonder that ended way earlier than it should've. Here's why you should check it out on Hulu, where you can stream its first and only season.