The Night Agent Season 4: Everything We Know So Far

Fans of "The Night Agent" have officially begun the wait for season 4. After a relatively long break between the first two seasons, Netflix made sure to make this hit action/thriller series an annual affair as season 3 recently returned to the streamer, giving us more espionage action centered on Gabriel Basso as Agent Peter Sutherland.

Netflix almost turned down "The Night Agent," which became a breakout hit. Fortunately, they're in business with Agent Sutherland now. While the first season of the show focused on his transition from the FBI to becoming a part of Night Action, he's firmly in with the organization. Things have heated up for him.

Season 3 centers on Sutherland as he's called in to track down a young treasury agent who killed his boss and fled to Istanbul with important government intel. Sutherland winds up investigating a dark money network while avoiding assassins, in addition to being on a collision course with a relentless journalist. Working together, they uncover secrets that threaten to bring the government to its knees.

So what's up with "The Night Agent" season 4? Is it happening? What can fans expect from it? We're going to go over everything we know about the show's status in the aftermath of season 3. Let's get into it.