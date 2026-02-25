The Night Agent Season 4: Everything We Know So Far
Fans of "The Night Agent" have officially begun the wait for season 4. After a relatively long break between the first two seasons, Netflix made sure to make this hit action/thriller series an annual affair as season 3 recently returned to the streamer, giving us more espionage action centered on Gabriel Basso as Agent Peter Sutherland.
Netflix almost turned down "The Night Agent," which became a breakout hit. Fortunately, they're in business with Agent Sutherland now. While the first season of the show focused on his transition from the FBI to becoming a part of Night Action, he's firmly in with the organization. Things have heated up for him.
Season 3 centers on Sutherland as he's called in to track down a young treasury agent who killed his boss and fled to Istanbul with important government intel. Sutherland winds up investigating a dark money network while avoiding assassins, in addition to being on a collision course with a relentless journalist. Working together, they uncover secrets that threaten to bring the government to its knees.
So what's up with "The Night Agent" season 4? Is it happening? What can fans expect from it? We're going to go over everything we know about the show's status in the aftermath of season 3. Let's get into it.
Writing on The Night Agent season 4 is underway
As of this writing, Netflix hasn't renewed "The Night Agent" for season 4. However, series creator and showrunner Shawn Ryan, who also created "The Shield," the show that changed FX forever, revealed to Deadline in February that a writer's room has been opened. Additionally, the show has qualified for tax credits in California, which has major implications for the timeline. Here's what Ryan had to say about it:
"Season 4 is not officially picked up yet, but a while ago, in calendar year 2025, they did quietly pick up a writers room," Ryan said during an interview with Deadline tied to the release of Season 3. "We've been working for a while on the storyline. We have some scripts, we are breaking stories. I think you know from the tax credit, there's a date by which you need to be filming by; there's time for us at the moment."
"My guess is, sometime in the next [few weeks, up to a month], they'll make a decision about officially greenlighting season 4, and if and when they do, we'll be ready to go with the scripts so that there's not that much time between season 3 and season 4," Ryan added. "I think Netflix cares about their viewers and is looking for ways to minimize the time between the seasons of their most successful shows."
The show secured $31.6 million in tax credits from California. Netflix paid an absurd amount of money for "Happy Gilmore 2," but tax credits helped to ease that burden a great deal. If season 4 is going to happen, it will be before those tax credits expire, roughly around May, as Netflix has a six-month window to begin production from the time the credits are awarded.
What can fans expect from The Night Agent season 4?
While no official plot details have been revealed for "The Night Agent" season 4, Shawn Ryan did confirm in an interview with Deadline some of what fans can expect, broadly speaking. The biggest thing is that the action will be moving from New York to Los Angeles. Ryan had this to say about it:
"There's a world that we're in, it's a world that exists in Los Angeles, which is the creative reason why we moved the show to Los Angeles, because it's a world that is present in Los Angeles, it's not present in New York for the most part."
Don't expect Peter Sutherland to go to Hollywood, though, as Ryan confirmed that's not where the show is headed. "There's something in the Los Angeles region that exists at a much bigger level than New York," he teased. Beyond that, Ryan also confirmed that "there is no international location planned at the beginning of season 4," even though the last couple of seasons opened with an international mission.
The cast of "The Night Agent" felt pressured to up the ante in season 2. That pressure translated to season 3 and will undoubtedly follow the team to season 4 as well. But a change of location is one way to shake things up without having to necessarily go bigger. What we do know is that each season of the show generally stands on its own, so we'll surely see Peter taking on a new mission, with a new set of allies and enemies that come along with it.
What cast members will return in The Night Agent season 4?
No cast members have been confirmed for "The Night Agent" season 4 as of this writing. However, the show really wouldn't exist without Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, who viewers might also recognize from director Renny Harlin's "The Strangers" horror trilogy. So that's a no-brainer. In the same interview with Deadline, though, Shawn Ryan did reveal that he has some ideas about who will come back.
"I have an idea of which characters would return, but certainly, until there's actually an official pickup, there's no reason to go into it," Ryan said. "I want to get further into the creative of the season to make sure that what we start with is what we want to finish with."
Other strong candidates to return include Aiden Mosley, Peter's current boss, played by Albert Jones. Secret Service Agent Chelsea Arrington, played by Fola Evans-Akingbola, fellow Night Agent Adam Corrigan, played by David Lyons, financial analyst Jay Batra, played by Suraj Sharma, and journalist Isabel De Leon, played by Genesis Rodriguez, are also in the realm of possibility.
One big question is who will be Peter's new partner. Ryan wouldn't reveal any specific details but said to Deadline, "I don't want to say anything other than it's a new character that we've never met before." That means at least one high-profile new cast member will be joining the proceedings in season 4 to team up with Peter.
Does The Night Agent season 4 have a release date?
"The Night Agent" season 4 doesn't have a firm release date as of this writing. However, with production expected to take place before mid-2026, the show would likely return to Netflix sometime in 2027. This means fans won't have to endure a very long break between seasons, barring something unexpected.
Given that "The Night Agent" was one of Netflix's most-watched shows in 2025, which helped it win the streaming wars, the company won't make viewers wait for season 4 any longer than they have to. Even though it feels like quite a few shows in the modern era struggle mightily to release new seasons annually, this one is on track to become one of the exceptions.
You can stream "The Night Agent" seasons 1 through 3 now on Netflix.