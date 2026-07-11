One Daredevil Scene Convinced Vincent D'Onofrio That Charlie Cox Was Perfectly Cast

Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin have spent five seasons of television battling each other. At this point, they're certainly in the pantheon of incredible and enduring superhero/villain nemeses acting partnerships, like Patrick Stewart's Professor X and Ian McKellen's Magneto (or Kevin Conroy's Batman and Mark Hamill's Joker)

In a GQ video breaking down his most famous roles, D'Onofrio discussed his years on "Daredevil," from the beginnings of working with Cox to where they are today.

"You jump to now, and just over the years, we are real partners on the show," D'Onofrio noted while talking about their recent work together on "Daredevil: Born Again." "All of our notes are very similar all the time. We never disagree about anything."

As D'Onofrio tells it, he first met Charlie Cox "briefly" at a dinner hosted by former Marvel Television Head Jeph Loeb. Onscreen, "Daredevil" Season 1 built up to Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk first meeting each other. Their first interaction isn't face to face, but over walkie-talkies in Episode 6, "Condemned," when Matt is trapped in an abandoned building after being framed for a bombing campaign in Hell's Kitchen. Shooting Cox's side of that scene was when D'Onofrio first saw Cox on set:

"I was mic'd, he was mic'd, but we were talking on the walkie-talkie, having this conversation. You know, he handled the dialogue great, but he was on the floor in this office, but then during the scene, he made this leap onto one of the desks, and then leaped to another one, and then walked on the furniture. I remember thinking, 'Oh my god, this guy is actually Daredevil.'"

How fitting that this scene, where Daredevil and Kingpin begin to understand each other, is what showed D'Onofrio how well-cast Cox was as Daredevil.