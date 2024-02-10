Charlie Cox Empathized With Daredevil In One Very Real Way

To play a character, an actor has to empathize with them. How does Charlie Cox connect with Matt Murdock/Daredevil, who he's played (noncontinuously) since 2015?

In a Reddit AMA conducted by Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio (who played Daredevil's nemesis, the crime boss Wilson Fisk/Kingpin), Cox was asked, "Are there any parts of Daredevil's personality that you also see in yourself?"

He answered: "In our show, we get to see Matt Murdock experience great inner conflict and doubt over what he is doing. Hopefully, that makes him seem more human and is something that I relate to a great deal."

Cox doesn't specify how he relates to Matt's internal conflict, but I have an educated guess. Like his character, Cox is a Catholic. In 2011, he starred in the film "There Be Dragons" as Father Josemaría Escrivá, the priest who founded the Catholic sect Opus Dei. Cox also told the blog Patheos in 2016 that playing Matt got him to think about his own Catholicism more.

Much of Matt's aforementioned internal conflict comes from his faith. Even normal Catholics regularly process emotions like guilt and martyrdom (trust me); Matt has these feelings in excess due to his double life as Daredevil. The ironic yet oh-so-fitting Catholicism of Daredevil goes back to Frank Miller's seminal run.

"If you want to play a complex, turmoiled character, then give him a dose of Catholicism," Cox told Patheos. That said, Matt's struggles in "Daredevil" don't begin and end with religion.