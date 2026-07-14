How Kevin Bacon Feels About The 2011 Footloose Remake

Craig Brewer's 2011 remake of "Footloose" stars Kenny Wormald as Ren McCormack, the character first played by Kevin Bacon in the 1984 original. Both films take place in a small, cloistered fictional town called Bomont, although Bormont is located in Texas in the 1984 version and Georgia in the remake. Similarly, Ren is from Chicago in "Footloose" (1984) but Boston in Brewer's movie.

Both Bomonts are seemingly overseen by a local preacher named Shaw Moore, who's played by Dennis Quaid in the "Footloose" remake and John Lithgow in the original film. Both versions of Ren likewise fall for the preacher's daughter, the rebellious Ariel (as played by Lori Singer in 1984's "Footloose" and Julianne Hough in the redo), and befriend some locals who explain to him that Bomont has enacted a strict rule against dancing due to one of the town's promising teens being killed in an accident after a late-night dance party. The two films, as one can see, are pretty identical.

The biggest difference between the two iterations of "Footloose" is that the 1984 version was a massive hit, making almost 10 times its $8.2 million budget at the domestic box office. The 2011 remake, by comparison, was a more modest success, making $63.5 million in theaters globally against a $24 million budget. Weirdly, though, the remake actually garnered better reviews and holds a 68% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 169 reviews. The original film, meanwhile, only has a 55% critical score on the website based on 47 reviews.

As it were, you can count Bacon himself as one of the remake's admirers. Indeed, back in 2011 (as outlets such as The Hollywood Reporter revealed at the time), the actor took to Twitter — now officially known as X — to give the film a thumbs-up.