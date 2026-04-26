A Steve Carell Comedy On HBO Max Has One Of The Most Underappreciated Twists Ever

Keep "The Sixth Sense" and "Citizen Kane" and "The Usual Suspects." I'm here to tell you that one of the best twists in cinematic history happens in the third act of a romantic comedy starring Steve Carell called "Crazy, Stupid, Love." Plus, it's streaming on HBO Max right now.

Directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa and penned by by Dan Fogelman, "Crazy, Stupid, Love" tells the story of Carell's Cal Weaver, who finds himself absolutely flabbergasted when his childhood sweetheart and wife, Emily (Julianne Moore), asks for a divorce and reveals that she slept with her coworker, David Lindhagen (Kevin Bacon) in the process. Shaken by this development and left to start over in a tiny apartment while co-parenting his kids with Emily, Cal's life changes yet again when he meets Jacob Palmer (Ryan Gosling), a smooth womanizer who tries to teach Cal how to get back "out there" (you know, into the dating scene) after years of apparent wedded bliss.

So, what's the twist? Well, partway through the movie, Jacob finds himself absolutely smitten with a girl named Hannah (Emma Stone) that he meets at the bar he and Cal both frequent. After Hannah finally breaks up with her wet mop of a boyfriend (played, hilariously, by Josh Groban), she and Jacob start dating ... only for Jacob to discover that Hannah is Cal's eldest daughter, something the audience also didn't know.

This twist is, honestly, pretty perfect. Not only do Moore and Stone convincingly look like mother and daughter, but Cal's explanation — which is that he and Emily had Hannah when they were teenagers — also makes total sense within the narrative and explains why we only met Cal and Emily's younger kids Robbie and Molly (Jonah Bobo and Joey King) initially. Plus? It's really funny.