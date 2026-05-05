Kevin Bacon Wishes His '80s Comedy From A Beloved Director Hadn't Flopped

"She's Having a Baby" was supposed to be John Hughes' transition to adult comedies. It was, in theory, perfect material for a writer/director who had become a household name on the strength of zeitgeist-seizing teen comedies like "Sixteen Candles" and "The Breakfast Club." Hughes was squarely in his 30s by then, and he needed to train his suburban Chicago wit on the Yuppies who had spawned his Brat Pack target audience. Either that or step away from the Chicago of his mind altogether and make his "Kundun" (as in, the Martin Scorsese classic you've probably never seen).

A tragically unfunny thing happened on the way to "She's Having a Baby" hitting theaters. Hughes shot the movie mere months after releasing 1986's "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" (which reaffirmed his mastery of the teen comedy), but it wasn't released until after his next production: 1987's "Planes, Trains and Automobiles." Why? Paramount had much less confidence in it than Hughes' Thanksgiving classic in the making, with the latter movie generating lots of positive pre-release buzz.

Most importantly, "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" was a holiday flick with a set release date, which allowed Hughes and Paramount to buy some time for revamping "She's Having a Baby." Hughes had more than earned some generous treatment from the studio, which was aware that it was a personal movie for him. After all, Kevin Bacon stars in the picture as Jake Briggs, an advertising copywriter in the same profession that Hughes was working in when he broke into the entertainment business and built a family.

Paramount finally premiered "She's Having a Baby" theatrically on February 5, 1988, where it received mixed reviews and flopped commercially. Hughes never recovered as a writer/director, and Bacon's burgeoning movie star career stalled, as he lamented many years after the fact.