Why Disney Has Made It Nearly Impossible To Watch One Martin Scorsese Classic

According to Zhu Rongji's 2015 book "Zhu Rongji on the Record: The Road to Reform," the long-game eschewing Eisner met with China's leadership to grease the skids on building a Disney theme park in the populous country. However, Eisner quickly found himself being chastised for having insulted the nation by telling the tragically true story of the atrocities it visited on the Tibetan people and its role in driving the country's spiritual leader, who rightfully feared for his life, into India. Eisner looked these leaders right in the eye and fully, embarrassingly capitulated.

After calling the film "a stupid mistake," Eisner said, "The bad news is that the film was made; the good news is that nobody watched it. Here I want to apologize, and in the future we should prevent this sort of thing, which insults our friends, from happening."

Shanghai Disneyland officially opened to the public in 2016, which is why you can't legally stream "Kundun" anywhere. The film is not impossible to see if you really want to watch it. There are still-in-plastic copies of the 2019 Kino Lorber limited Blu-ray release on eBay for as low as $59.99, and DVD copies available for under $10. This being not just a Scorsese film, but, in my opinion, one of his very best, you obviously want the highest quality version possible. There hasn't been a new release of "Kundun" in six years, and there are currently no plans for a 4K transfer. I'm quite sure Criterion would love to get its mitts on the movie, and I'm just as sure that Disney isn't taking the company's calls.

When you consider how successful the Chinese government has been in bullying the most powerful studio in Hollywood from releasing an achingly somber film that has little appeal to mainstream audiences, you worry about what'll happen when anyone in its employ dares to speak truth to power in this growingly oppressive moment in the United States. Actually, Rachel Zegler can tell you precisely what will happen.