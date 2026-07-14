Star Wars: How The Wookiee Planet Concept In Return Of The Jedi Got Replaced By Ewoks

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Ewoks are an interesting thing in the history of a galaxy far, far away. They made their debut in 1983's "Return of the Jedi," which gave "Star Wars" an ending (for a while, anyway). The furry, primitive little aliens occupied the forest moon of Endor, ultimately helping the Rebellion topple the Empire. In the ultimate battle of good vs. evil, the Ewoks ended up being hugely important to the outcome.

Some people absolutely love Ewoks. Others feel they're a little childish and silly. However one feels about them, they weren't originally supposed to be part of the proceedings. Originally, franchise creator George Lucas envisioned a planet of Wookiees in "Return of the Jedi." So, why did that change? Well, because Wookiees had already been established as too sophisticated. Han Solo's trusted pal Chewbacca was barely in the first script for "Star Wars" but ended up being a major character.

In the 1983 documentary "From Star Wars to Jedi: The Making of a Saga," Lucas explained that Chewbacca's evolution throughout the trilogy made it difficult to enact his plan for a Wookiee planet. Here's what he had to say about it:

"When I came to the third film, and I could actually do the battle, I couldn't use Wookiees because I'd established Chewbacca as being a relatively sophisticated creature. [...] He's not the primitive that he was in the first screenplay."

The infamous "Star Wars Holiday Special" marked Boba Fett's first on screen appearance in the franchise, but it also put Chewie at the center of the action, paying a visit to his home planet of Kashyyyk. Though the special isn't canon, it established where Wookiees come from and helped make it harder for Lucas to use them in "Return of the Jedi." That's how we got Ewoks.