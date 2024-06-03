Chewbacca Was Barely In Star Wars' First Script

One of the more underrated aspects of the "Star Wars" saga is the sheer number of major characters who don't talk. Well, they do talk, but the audience is never able to understand them. R2D2 speaks in beeps and whistles, and we can only infer what he's saying based on how C3PO responds. It's a delightful bit of worldbuilding, implying so much about the inter-species relationships in this universe while never alienating us to the point where we don't get at the gist of what's going on.

Chewbacca's another fun example of this: he speaks in growls, but his partner Han Solo always seems to have no trouble understanding him. It's mainly through body language and assumptions that we've come to the conclusion that Chewie's a loyal, kind-hearted character, someone we'd hate to see get blown up in a spaceship or put in chains. He's one of the few characters to show up in all three "Star Wars" trilogies, and quite possibly the only non-droid to survive the entire multi-generational saga. (Unfortunately Chewbacca's actor, Peter Mayhew, passed in 2019.)

Chewbacca's fame is particularly impressive when you consider that he was barely in the original script for the first movie. Some of that's the natural result of a character who can't speak human languages, but most of it's because creator George Lucas apparently wasn't fully sold on the Wookiee until after he got to see him in action. As Peter Mayhew explained to Starlog Magazine in 1997, Chewbacca was originally only in "three or four pages of the original Star Wars screenplay." As culture journalist Scott Chitwood recalled hearing from Mayhew, "his playing Chewbacca was really a test run, and if George did not like Chewie, the Wookiee would be replaced with another character and the scenes would be reshot."