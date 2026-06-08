Mark Hamill's Forgotten '80s Adventure Movie Was Directed By An Influential Sci-Fi Creative

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Mark Hamill is, and forever will be, a sci-fi legend. That's primarily because he played Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" saga, but he's done plenty of other work in the genre over the years. That includes a little-discussed '80s science fiction movie titled "Slipstream," directed by an influential creator in the genre.

"Slipstream" was directed by Steven Lisberger, the creator of "Tron." Though it wasn't a hit in its day, "Tron" was hugely influential to an entire generation of filmmakers. In 1989, he returned to the genre for a movie with an interesting premise. Unfortunately, it was another disappointment, both critically and commercially, despite having a stellar cast. Hamill was only part of the equation.

The movie takes place in an imagined near future where Earth has been devastated by pollution and giant winds dominate the planet. A bounty hunter named Matt (Bill Paxton) kidnaps a murderer (Bob Peck) from lawman Will Tasker (Mark Hamill) in an attempt to get the bounty for himself. Ben Kingsley, who won an Oscar for "Gandhi" in 1983, and F. Murray Abraham ("Amadeus") also starred.

Sad to say, "Slipstream" was kind of a here today, gone tomorrow affair. It had a very brief run in theaters in the U.K. before going direct-to-video in the U.S. Critics also weren't terribly kind to it, with the movie holding a 43% on Rotten Tomatoes, to go with an even worse 24% audience rating. A good premise only gets you so far, and this one couldn't do much, despite having a lot of great pieces on the board.