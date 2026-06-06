Masters Of The Universe Makes Perfect Use Of One Of The Best Fantasy Theme Songs

Spoilers for "Masters of the Universe" follow below, so beware.

Unlike beloved, hit 1980s cartoons such as "The Real Ghostbusters" and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," the fantasy adventure series "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" didn't exactly have a memorable theme song. Instead, the opening sequence merely laid out the show's premise and showcased the roster of heroes and villains battling for supremacy in Eternia. Sure, there was an orchestral theme and the chant of "He-Man!" but it certainly wasn't the kind of earworm where people know the medley by heart.

Thankfully, the 2026 "Masters of the Universe" movie from Travis Knight gets a killer soundtrack courtesy of Daniel Pemberton, injecting it with a mix of orchestral brilliance, synth energy, and an electric boost from Queen guitarist Brian May on several tracks. In fact, one of the movie's best musical moments comes together thanks to Queen and a theme song that the band created for an entirely different fantasy franchise.

Fans of the "Highlander" franchise are all too familiar with the song "Princes of the Universe," written by the legendary Freddie Mercury and performed by Queen for the film's soundtrack. The tune appeared on Queen's "A Kind of Magic" album with several other songs they created for the "Highlander" soundtrack, and it became the theme for the television adaptation that followed. Even if you're not familiar with the "Highlander" association, the song is just an absolute banger (just listen above).

In fact, let's be honest, the Queen song rips so hard that it was always too good for "Highlander." But "Masters of the Universe" makes perfect use of the track, which fits seamlessly with Daniel Pemberton's score and enhances a hilarious moment in the film.