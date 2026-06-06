Masters Of The Universe Makes Perfect Use Of One Of The Best Fantasy Theme Songs
Spoilers for "Masters of the Universe" follow below, so beware.
Unlike beloved, hit 1980s cartoons such as "The Real Ghostbusters" and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," the fantasy adventure series "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" didn't exactly have a memorable theme song. Instead, the opening sequence merely laid out the show's premise and showcased the roster of heroes and villains battling for supremacy in Eternia. Sure, there was an orchestral theme and the chant of "He-Man!" but it certainly wasn't the kind of earworm where people know the medley by heart.
Thankfully, the 2026 "Masters of the Universe" movie from Travis Knight gets a killer soundtrack courtesy of Daniel Pemberton, injecting it with a mix of orchestral brilliance, synth energy, and an electric boost from Queen guitarist Brian May on several tracks. In fact, one of the movie's best musical moments comes together thanks to Queen and a theme song that the band created for an entirely different fantasy franchise.
Fans of the "Highlander" franchise are all too familiar with the song "Princes of the Universe," written by the legendary Freddie Mercury and performed by Queen for the film's soundtrack. The tune appeared on Queen's "A Kind of Magic" album with several other songs they created for the "Highlander" soundtrack, and it became the theme for the television adaptation that followed. Even if you're not familiar with the "Highlander" association, the song is just an absolute banger (just listen above).
In fact, let's be honest, the Queen song rips so hard that it was always too good for "Highlander." But "Masters of the Universe" makes perfect use of the track, which fits seamlessly with Daniel Pemberton's score and enhances a hilarious moment in the film.
He-Man and the Princes of the Universe
After Skeletor (Jared Leto) has stolen the Sword of Power and left the rebelling warriors of Eternia in a dire state, Prince Adam gives them a mostly inspirational speech that convinces everyone that they still have the strength to take back their home. Following an amusing sequence where Adam reveals all the silly names that he's given to Eternia's bravest, such as Ram-Man and Fisto, all our heroes get a traditional slow-motion entrance into battle, and it's set to "Princes of the Universe."
However, even though this traditional heroic slow-motion sequence gets some time to look as badass as you'd expect, assisted by the unrivaled vocals of Freddie Mercury and the sizzling riffs of Brian May, it ends with a funny bit. As Adam and his friends land on Eternia, the battle is already raging around them, with Skeletor's army taking to the skies in an aerial battle with our heroes. The fighting gets so intense that smoke from blasted ships starts to overtake the sequence, and our slow-motion strutting protagonists can't help but immediately stop looking cool because they have to cough. It's a very funny subversion of a familiar blockbuster trope.
This is one of many excellent executions of humor in the movie. A big screen "Masters of the Universe" adaptation in 2026 shouldn't take itself too seriously, and I think fans of the 1980s cartoon would agree that's for the best. Even Jared Leto manages not to suck in this movie because he makes Skeletor every bit the villainous diva that the animated series did. The result is a slightly less sharp "Barbie" for boys, but it still delivers some superb entertainment that's far more than lazy nostalgia. Give it a chance, and you won't be disappointed.
"Masters of the Universe" is playing in theaters everywhere now.