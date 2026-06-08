This Isaac Asimov Detective Book Should Be Hollywood's Next Big Sci-Fi Blockbuster

Sci-fi is having a moment. Apple TV's "Foundation" series has mesmerized audiences for several years now. Season 4 is officially on the way, and Season 3 marked a peak in popularity for the Isaac Asimov project. The futuristic momentum didn't slow heading into 2026, either. "Project Hail Mary" became the biggest Hollywood movie of the year, and "Disclosure Day" could be Steven Spielberg's biggest box office hit in nearly a decade. And that's just scratching the surface.

With the science fiction genre firing on all cylinders, this humble writer would like to submit a candidate for the next Hollywood blockbuster: Isaac Asimov's "The Caves of Steel." The founding father of sci-fi is known for a lot of different things, from his short stories to his Three Laws of Robotics. But "Caves of Steel"? This is the first in a quartet of Robot novels that connect to tell a fascinating story set a few thousand years in the future.

"The Caves of Steel" has a lot of potential to attract audiences with a "Project Hail Mary" kind of emotional connection. Unlike Asimov's individual robot short stories, this one features a single, continuous narrative with consistent characters and, critically, a compelling story. Unlike his early "Foundation" novels (the ones Apple TV has adapted so far), "The Caves of Steel" and its related books stay zoomed in on individual stories and plot points, telling tales of murder and mystery while simultaneously exploring larger questions around things like stereotyping and climate change. Critically, the story is also a commentary on AI and the role that positronic beings could have in society, which seems pretty timely at the moment as the world wrestles with the role of artificial intelligence and how humans can coexist with synthetic sentience.