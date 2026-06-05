Netflix Just Released An Unsettling Miniseries That's A Must-Watch For True Crime Fans

A new Netflix crime miniseries, "The Witness," dramatizes a horrifying true story and is earning widespread praise for its treatment of its subject matter. The three-part series is based on the true story of father and son André and Alex Hanscombe, whose wife and mother Rachel Nickell was stabbed to death on Wimbledon Common in 1992. At the time of her killing, Alex was just two years old. He was also the only witness to his mother's murder.

The story of Rachel's killing is truly harrowing and will be tough to take for more sensitive viewers. But even after the initial ordeal, André and Alex endured yet more hardship, as a firestorm of media attention swirled around Rachel's murder. Making matters worse, the police investigation became increasingly shambolic as it went on. "The Witness" explores Alex and André's experiences dealing with the aftermath of their tragedy, which, at times, became just as traumatic as the murder itself.

Alongside the miniseries, Netflix has released a documentary titled "The Murder of Rachel Nickell," which is shaping up to be one of the best new true crime documentaries. Speaking to Tudum, Alex explained how he and his father had given interviews before and that other shows had been made "with the best intentions" but that these other projects "were just scraping the surface." With "The Witness" and "The Murder of Rachel Nickell," Netflix and the Hanscombes have given their story the small screen treatment it deserves.