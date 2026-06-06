5 Best Wayans Family Movies, Ranked

For close to 40 years, the Wayans family has been a dominant force in film and television comedy. Their astounding run technically began in 1987 when Keenan Ivory Wayans co-wrote the razor-sharp industry satire "Hollywood Shuffle" with writer/director Robert Townsend, but it truly kicked off a year later when Keenan wrote and directed the uproarious Blaxploitation spoof "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka." Over the next few years, other members of the family began showing up in supporting and starring roles. Their films were generally modestly successful until Keenan teamed with younger brothers Marlon and Shawn to make the horror movie parody "Scary Movie." When that film grossed $278 million at the box office against a $19 million budget, the Wayans went from niche successes to blockbuster merchants. To date, their movies have made in the neighborhood of $2 billion globally, and that number is certain to grow with the release of the 2026 "Scary Movie."

Clearly, loads of people love the Wayans' comedic sensibilities, but there are drawbacks to their mirth-making. Starting with their groundbreaking sketch comedy series, "In Living Color," they've had a penchant for punching down. Damon's Handi-Man, a superhero with cerebral palsy, made fun of the disability, while "Men on Film," which found David Alan Grier and Damon playing two gay movie critics, went heavy on queer stereotypes. As a result, a lot of their comedies are ragingly problematic.

I could make the case that they push so far with some of these jokes that they finally become too silly to give offense, but I'm speaking from a straight white male perspective. I honestly can't think of a single time a joke about my demographic upset me. So, keep this in mind as I rank the Wayans' best movies, some of which I find very funny.