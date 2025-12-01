The White Chicks Scene That Went Too Far And Was Cut From The Wayans Bros. Movie

If we're talking about the funniest comedies of the 2000s, we're not talking about "White Chicks." If we're talking about the funniest Wayans brothers comedies, we're not talking about "White Chicks." If we're talking about funny movies in general, we're not talking about "White Chicks."

But if we're talking about isolated funny scenes in very bad Wayans brothers comedies, you can go straight to Terry Crews wrecking a dance floor in "White Chicks." Two years before this scene, Crews, a former professional football player, swung in out of nowhere to swipe scenes in lousy movies like "Friday After Next" (as Damon "Triple O.G." Pearly) and the limp Jamie Kennedy vehicle "Malibu's Most Wanted" (as a gangster named 8 Ball). Crews is basically playing the Joe E. Brown role from "Some Like It Hot" or the Charles Durning part in "Tootsie." His Latrell Spencer, a pro football player (my man knew his wheelhouse early in his career), is hot for Marlan Wayans' FBI agent Marcus Copeland, who's undercover as bratty white socialite Tiffany Wilson.

When Latrell successfully bids on a date with Tiffany at a charity auction, he goes for broke trying to get her into bed. This was 2004, which, I guess, means roofie jokes were still acceptable? In any event, Latrell slips Marcus/Tiffany a mickey, and they wake up in bed together. But at least Crews goes ham dancing his ass off before we get to the morning after?