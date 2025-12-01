The White Chicks Scene That Went Too Far And Was Cut From The Wayans Bros. Movie
If we're talking about the funniest comedies of the 2000s, we're not talking about "White Chicks." If we're talking about the funniest Wayans brothers comedies, we're not talking about "White Chicks." If we're talking about funny movies in general, we're not talking about "White Chicks."
But if we're talking about isolated funny scenes in very bad Wayans brothers comedies, you can go straight to Terry Crews wrecking a dance floor in "White Chicks." Two years before this scene, Crews, a former professional football player, swung in out of nowhere to swipe scenes in lousy movies like "Friday After Next" (as Damon "Triple O.G." Pearly) and the limp Jamie Kennedy vehicle "Malibu's Most Wanted" (as a gangster named 8 Ball). Crews is basically playing the Joe E. Brown role from "Some Like It Hot" or the Charles Durning part in "Tootsie." His Latrell Spencer, a pro football player (my man knew his wheelhouse early in his career), is hot for Marlan Wayans' FBI agent Marcus Copeland, who's undercover as bratty white socialite Tiffany Wilson.
When Latrell successfully bids on a date with Tiffany at a charity auction, he goes for broke trying to get her into bed. This was 2004, which, I guess, means roofie jokes were still acceptable? In any event, Latrell slips Marcus/Tiffany a mickey, and they wake up in bed together. But at least Crews goes ham dancing his ass off before we get to the morning after?
It was assault on the dance floor
In a 2020 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Crews discussed his infamous scene, wherein a down-to-f*** Latrell hits the dance floor bare-chested armed with blow chicks and a whistle. Evidently, the scene was intended to play longer, with Tiffany winding up in the clutches of a sex-crazed Latrell. As Crews told EW:
"The scene where I slipped the mickey into his drink, and you think about how horrifying that is right now, but there was a scene where I was dancing with him and I was picking him up and basically manipulating him. And they were like, "Oh, that's way too much!" [Laughs] He was like backing up on me and [I'm like] literally was taking him off his feet, and it was way too much. It was assault on the dance floor."
Tiffany does not join Terell on the dance floor in the theatrical cut, but the roofie apparently does the trick. There was a time when jokes like this were acceptable. One of the most beloved Gen X comedies of the 1980s, John Hughes' "Sixteen Candles," ends with supposed good guy Jake Ryan (Michael Schoeffling) pawning off his wasted girlfriend Caroline Mulford (Haviland Morris) onto horned-up nerd Farmer Ted (Anthony Michael Hall). The two have sex. Caroline doesn't remember the act, but she thinks she liked it. Nope!
I hate policing humor, but roofie jokes have always sucked. If that one Terry Crews gag was what separated "White Chicks" from comedy infamy, let it burn.