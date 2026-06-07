Gilligan's Island Star Tina Louise Was Lied To About Her Role Before Filming

Fans of Sherwood Schwartz's 1964 sitcom "Gilligan's Island" likely know the story well. In the first season of the series, the show's catchy theme song listed only five of the seven lead characters in its lyrics. The final character listed was "the movie star," alluding to Tina Louise's character, Ginger. Russell Johnson and Dawn Wells, who played The Professor and Mary Ann, were simply described as "and the rest!" According to a 2004 article in the Washington Post, Gilligan actor Bob Denver petitioned to have the opening theme changed, as to give everyone equal billing, and "and the rest" was changed to "The Professor and Mary Ann."

Fans may also be able to tell you that Ginger — as least as we know her today — wasn't originally intended to be on the series. In the original "Gilligan's Island" pilot episode, "Marooned," the characters of Ginger and Mary Ann were actually a pair of secretaries named Ginger and Bunny, played by Kit Smythe and Nancy McCarthy. Ginger, the movie star, wasn't added until the series had been retooled and recast. The character of the Professor was also recast, and the new ensemble was finally formed. Denver, Louise, Wells, and Johnson were joined by Jim Backus, Natalie Schafer, and Alan Hale. Collectively, they became one of the most famous ensembles on TV.

It was during the retooling phase, naturally, that Tina Louise was brought onto the series, although it came with a misunderstanding. Schwartz was once interviewed by the Television Academy Foundation, and he revealed that Louise was told (not by him) that she was going to be the star of "Gilligan's Island." Ginger, of course, is one-seventh of an ensemble, and it seems that the misunderstanding upset Louise to no end.