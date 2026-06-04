Why The King In Masters Of The Universe Looks So Familiar
Eternia has come to life on the big screen. After years of being trapped in development hell, Amazon and director Travis Knight ("Bumblebee") have finally made another live-action take on the '80s franchise that is "Masters of the Universe" a reality. It features Nicholas Galitzine ("The Idea of You") as He-Man, with a star-studded cast alongside him.
The new movie centers on Prince Adam (Galitzine), who returns to Eternia after 15 years away. There, he discovers his home shattered under the rule of the evil Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), embracing his true destiny as He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe.
The initial reactions from critics to "Masters of the Universe" have been largely positive, which should come as a relief to longtime fans who have been waiting years to see this movie become a reality. Circling back to the cast, also along for the ride is James Purefoy as King Randor, aka Prince Adam's father. If anyone thought he looked familiar while watching this latest adaptation of "MOTU," there are more than a few good reasons for that.
Purefoy has been a steadily working actor for decades, dating back to when he was making a name for himself in the '90s in projects like "Tears Before Bedtime" and "The Tide of Life," though it's unlikely that viewers will recognize him from those early roles. Purefoy appeared in a number of high-profile movies and TV shows in the 2000s and 2010s, and fans of fantasy fare and/or epics have more than likely seen him pop up several times over the years.
James Purefoy has a long history with epic movies and TV shows
One of the biggest things viewers will probably recognize James Purefoy from is the delightfully anachronistic comedy "A Knight's Tale." Starring alongside the late, great Heath Ledger, Purefoy played Colville, aka The Black Knight, in the movie. When it comes to projects involving swords, knights, fantasy elements, or other sorts of epic storytelling, Purefoy has a long history with such things.
At the dawn of the new millennium, Purefoy played Sanson Carrasco in a TV movie take on "Don Quixote." He also played a key role as Mark Antony in HBO's "Rome," which was canceled after two seasons. But the show unquestionably made a mark. He also appeared in the 2004 period drama "Vanity Fair," the 2011 miniseries "Camelot," and more recently, in Netflix's "The Witcher" as Skellen. That just scratches the surface, but it's easy to see the Venn diagram of "Masters of the Universe" fans and Purefoy's work over the years.
Naturally, he's had a healthy career outside of this realm as well. He had a key role in 2002's "Resident Evil," which successfully beat the video game movie curse. Some of his other key movie roles include "Solomon Kane," "John Carter," and "High-Rise," among others. He's amassed damn near 100 acting credits on IMDb to date.
Purefoy has also enjoyed a healthy TV career, perhaps most notably alongside Kevin Bacon in "The Following," which was canceled after three seasons. Some of his other major television roles include "Altered Carbon," "Hap and Leonard," "No Man's Land," "A Discovery of Witches," "Pennyworth," "The Recruit," "Outrageous," and "Saint-Pierre."
"Masters of the Universe" is in theaters now.