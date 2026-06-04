Why The King In Masters Of The Universe Looks So Familiar

Eternia has come to life on the big screen. After years of being trapped in development hell, Amazon and director Travis Knight ("Bumblebee") have finally made another live-action take on the '80s franchise that is "Masters of the Universe" a reality. It features Nicholas Galitzine ("The Idea of You") as He-Man, with a star-studded cast alongside him.

The new movie centers on Prince Adam (Galitzine), who returns to Eternia after 15 years away. There, he discovers his home shattered under the rule of the evil Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), embracing his true destiny as He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe.

The initial reactions from critics to "Masters of the Universe" have been largely positive, which should come as a relief to longtime fans who have been waiting years to see this movie become a reality. Circling back to the cast, also along for the ride is James Purefoy as King Randor, aka Prince Adam's father. If anyone thought he looked familiar while watching this latest adaptation of "MOTU," there are more than a few good reasons for that.

Purefoy has been a steadily working actor for decades, dating back to when he was making a name for himself in the '90s in projects like "Tears Before Bedtime" and "The Tide of Life," though it's unlikely that viewers will recognize him from those early roles. Purefoy appeared in a number of high-profile movies and TV shows in the 2000s and 2010s, and fans of fantasy fare and/or epics have more than likely seen him pop up several times over the years.