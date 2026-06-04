Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Continues A Surprising MPA Rating Trend For The Director

Christopher Nolan is a singular filmmaker in Hollywood. For as obsessed as the business has been with franchises over the last 20 years, Nolan is like a franchise unto himself. Audiences will turn up to see his movies just because he's the one who made it. Now, Universal Pictures is really hoping that's the case with this summer's "The Odyssey," as it's not only a very expensive movie, but it's R-rated as well.

According to several reports, as well as a listing on the TCL Chinese Theatre website, "The Odyssey" has indeed been given an R rating. This makes for a bit of a surprising trend for the director. Nolan's 2023 hit "Oppenheimer" was his first R-rated movie in 20 years, dating back to "Insomnia"." It's not that Nolan hadn't dabbled in R-rated fare before that, as his early films "Memento" and "Following" were also in that camp. But since becoming a commercial filmmaker, he's leaned more into PG-13 ratings.

"The Dark Knight" was too good to be ignored and made $1 billion at the box office, but it was PG-13. So was the rest of his "Batman" trilogy. "Inception" and "Interstellar," two original, massive sci-fi hits made by Nolan, were similarly PG-13. Even his brutal World War II thriller "Dunkirk" managed to score a PG-13. Hence, the fact that Nolan's now made two big-budget movies for Universal in a row with an R rating is a bit surprising.

That said, Universal has every reason to trust Nolan and let him do his thing. "Oppenheimer" was the first blockbuster to win Best Picture at the Oscars in 20 years, making damn near $1 billion globally. For a biopic that's mostly composed of people talking (plus a killer sequence with a bomb going off), that's nothing shy of hugely impressive.