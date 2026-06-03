Why Supergirl's Movie Costumes Keeps The Comic's Classic Skirt [Set Visit]

Comic book fans, as everyone knows, have exacting standards when it comes to every last detail in movies featuring their favorite characters. Who could ever forget the organic web shooter wars of the early 2000s? Or "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" turning Deadpool into a merc with no mouth? Superman murdering General Zod in "Man of Steel?" While I'm all for straying from canon in these movies, I also believe certain elements are sacrosanct. You probably shouldn't have Superman killing people, and, really, what's the point of putting Deadpool in your movie if you're going to take away his defining trait?

Starting with "Guardians of the Galaxy," James Gunn has exhibited a keen understanding of knowing what to keep and, alternately, where he can place his own spin on the material. He struck this balance perfectly in "Superman," and, as the co-chairman of Warner Bros.' DC Universe, seems inclined to apply this philosophy to the films he doesn't direct.

We'll have to wait until June 26 to see how director Craig Gillespie does with "Supergirl," but judging from the trailers it looks like this movie will be a riff on Tom King and Bilquis Evely's "Supergirl: World of Tomorrow" à la "Superman" drawing from Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely's "All-Star Superman." Though the depiction of Krem (Matthew Schoenaerts) is a significant departure from the comics, traditionalist fans can breathe a sigh of relief when it comes to Supergirl's outfit. Milly Alcock will be rocking the skirt.