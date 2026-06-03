Why Supergirl's Movie Costumes Keeps The Comic's Classic Skirt [Set Visit]
Comic book fans, as everyone knows, have exacting standards when it comes to every last detail in movies featuring their favorite characters. Who could ever forget the organic web shooter wars of the early 2000s? Or "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" turning Deadpool into a merc with no mouth? Superman murdering General Zod in "Man of Steel?" While I'm all for straying from canon in these movies, I also believe certain elements are sacrosanct. You probably shouldn't have Superman killing people, and, really, what's the point of putting Deadpool in your movie if you're going to take away his defining trait?
Starting with "Guardians of the Galaxy," James Gunn has exhibited a keen understanding of knowing what to keep and, alternately, where he can place his own spin on the material. He struck this balance perfectly in "Superman," and, as the co-chairman of Warner Bros.' DC Universe, seems inclined to apply this philosophy to the films he doesn't direct.
We'll have to wait until June 26 to see how director Craig Gillespie does with "Supergirl," but judging from the trailers it looks like this movie will be a riff on Tom King and Bilquis Evely's "Supergirl: World of Tomorrow" à la "Superman" drawing from Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely's "All-Star Superman." Though the depiction of Krem (Matthew Schoenaerts) is a significant departure from the comics, traditionalist fans can breathe a sigh of relief when it comes to Supergirl's outfit. Milly Alcock will be rocking the skirt.
Supergirl's outfit is very, very close to the comic version
When /Film visited the set of Supergirl in April 2025, costume designer Michael Mooney addressed concerns that Supergirl might be sporting a "civilian look" for the entire movie. Not to worry: at the end of the film she'll don her super suit, and they've kept the skirt.
"I suppose we just start off with the Supergirl costume [that] is probably the one that everyone's wanting to see," said Mooney. This decision came down to lead costume designer Anna B. Sheppard. Per Mooney:
"She really wanted to have the skirt having more movement in it. So we went very close to the comic. So it is very, very close to the comic version. We took some elements from the last suit and then carried that through. But then the bell and the skirt and the cloak, it's just got so much more movement in it. So that was the whole idea was to get as much movement as possible. It just makes the fights much more dramatic. Plus we tried to make it as minimal as possible. So out of all the superhero suits we've done, this is actually quite close to the body. There's very, very little padding and it just a little bit over the shoulders."
Mooney emphasized the need for stretchiness, and said they tried to make the suit "almost look like a leotard." From everything I've seen thus far, the suit looks perfect. This bodes well for the movie in general, which can't get here soon enough. Here's hoping Gunn and company have crafted another winner like "Superman."