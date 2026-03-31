The Supergirl Movie Adapts One Of The DC Hero's Best Stories - But Screws Up One Major Aspect

The first full-on trailer for the DCU's "Supergirl" has arrived, and it's suffused with the wounded yearning of Jimmy Ruffin's Motown classic "What Becomes of the Broken Hearted." If nothing else, James Gunn's needle-drop game remains on point.

The song's tone is oddly perfect for a race-against-time tale that finds Supergirl aka Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) desperately seeking an antidote that will reverse the effects of a poison blasted into her dog Krypto by the vicious intergalactic pirate and human trafficker Krem (Matthias Schoenaerts). Kara has three days to save the only living thing that makes life on Earth, and life in general, worth living. She's joined on her quest by the young Ruthye Marye Knoll (Eve Ridley), who craves vengeance for her family's murder at the hands of Krem and his Brigand associates. And then there's Lobo (Jason Momoa), the hard-drinking, cigar-chomping bounty hunter who tags along with Kara and Ruthye because he just loves whupping heinies.

If you were expecting a scaled-down DCU adventure after last year's exceptional "Superman," forget it. "Supergirl" looks like a massively chaotic superhero romp with an angsty edge. Alcock already won us over with her cameo in "Superman," and Momoa is finally at home as the surly antihero he's always wanted to play. Everything feels right, save for one thing: Why does Schoenaerts' Krem look like an edgelord punk who got exiled from George Miller's post-apocalypse for being too generic? That character was deliciously evil as a bearded, swashbuckling redhead in Tom King and Bilquis Evely's celebrated "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" comics. So why the big shift in character design for the movie?