Taylor Sheridan Produced This Acclaimed Historical Western Miniseries Streaming On Netflix

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"Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan is unquestionably one of Hollywood's A-list creatives. The universe he's created was valuable enough for Paramount and NBCUniversal to get into a bidding war over him last year. "The Boys" Season 5 even mocked Sheridan's TV empire. That's makin' it. But Sheridan has produced hit shows that aren't connected to "Yellowstone" as well, one of which is now streaming beyond the confines of Paramount+.

"Lawmen: Bass Reeves," which is currently on Netflix, is a Western, but it's not connected directly to "Yellowstone." That means anyone who likes Westerns can watch it without feeling like they need to do any homework. Compare that to the series "Marshals." Whether you think CBS' "Yellowstone" spin-off is actually good or not, it pretty much requires one to be a "Yellowstone" fan to watch it. That's not the case here, though.

Starring Oscar nominee David Oyelowo in the lead role, "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" only lasted for one season following its premiere in 2023. However, it was met with a good deal of acclaim and holds a decent 79% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, along with, perhaps more importantly, a 93% audience rating. But what is the show about, exactly? The official synopsis reads as follows: