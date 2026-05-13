The Boys Season 5 Mocks Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan's TV Empire

This article contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 7.

"The Boys" Season 5 has poked fun at Nicole Kidman, celebrity cameos in TV shows, and so much more. However, artificial intelligence has been one of this season's biggest targets, which is where Taylor Sheridan comes into play. In Episode 7, The Boys enter Vought Studios, where an AI writing program is being used to create a propagandist neo-Western. However, the AI tool refuses to take notes, which is a clear dig at Sheridan's history of marching to the beat of his own drum.

Once upon a time, Sheridan refused to use writers' rooms and didn't accept studio notes. He believed that other writers wouldn't have shared his vision, as his shows are antithetical to how television is created in Hollywood. In recent years, Sheridan has become more accepting of using other writers and delegating tasks, but he wrote almost every "Yellowstone" series by himself, so "The Boys" joke will no doubt tickle viewers who are familiar with his reputation.

The Sheridan-esque show in Episode 7 is also described as a "dog pile of red state bumper stickers slapped together." The "Yellowstone" franchise has faced similar criticisms in the past, but Sheridan has shut down these claims, noting "Yellowstone" is too critical of corporations and the mistreatment of Native Americans to be conservative. With that in mind, why did Eric Kripke and co. decide to mock Sheridan's TV universe in "The Boys" Season 7?