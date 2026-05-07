The Boys Season 5 Targets AMC And Nicole Kidman With A Hilarious Parody

We come to this place for spoilers. Stay away if you haven't seen "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 6, "Though the Heavens Fall."

Remember when "The Boys" was a satire of pop culture and giant corporations? Currently, the show is disturbingly close to our dark and dystopian reality, to the point that it's seemingly predicting the wild stuff that the U.S. President does, despite "The Boys" Season 5 being written before the 2024 election. But before the Prime Video superhero series became about parodying Trump, it was primarily about satirizing the superhero cinematic industrial complex (and the Amazon corporation itself).

That idea comes back in Episode 6 of Season 5, which begins with the titular anti-supes team tracking down a former Vought exec who is now working at a movie theater — and not just any movie theater, but a VMC cinema. Then we get arguably the best parody "The Boys" has done in years, as we get a in-universe commercial for VMC theaters starring the late Firecracker (Valorie Curry) that starts with her saying, "We come to this place..."

That's right, it's a Nicole Kidman AMC commercial parody! Heartbreak might feel good in a place like AMC, and at VMC, Firecracker talks about the magic of movies and the magic of Vought merchandising, like the complimentary The Deep popcorn bucket you get with every large combo meal.

The Deep popcorn bucket is absolutely horrifying, and totally in line with the ridiculous popcorn buckets of our reality. It's a fantastic parody, and it echoes the best parts of "The Boys."