Supergirl's Most Impressive Practical Set Is A Staggering DC Comics Easter Egg [Set Visit]

It's April 2025, and I'm standing on one of the biggest film sets I've ever seen.

I've been invited to the set of "Supergirl," which is filming at Warner Bros. Studio Leavesden, just outside of London, England. Like with any major superhero movie set in any sprawling cinematic universe, a great deal of director Craig Gillespie's movie will be brought to life digitally in post-production from an array of talented artists and technicians. However, a significant portion of the day-long set visit is dedicated to showing off just how much of the movie exists in a physical, tangible manner. We see a gallery of costumes belonging to heroes and villains, a room full of props showcasing weapons and tools from across the galaxy, and an animatronic alien creature that literally poops delicious alien popcorn. We're allowed to spy the filming of an elaborate Kryptonian funeral in the crumbling city of Argo, a community spared from the catastrophe that took the rest of Kara Zor-El's home world.

But the highlight of the day, and the clear pride and joy of the crew we speak to during the visit, is the massive, war-torn town square where I'm now standing. The ground is rubble beneath my feet. The buildings loom to the ceiling of the soundstage, towering over all. Various neon signs suggesting businesses and restaurants (or what's left of them) indicate that this was once a thriving social space that has been brought to turn. We linger near a burnt-out alien military vehicle of some kind.

DC Comics fans may wonder what this place is, but it's a new location created for "Supergirl." But DC Comics fans may also perk up when they hear its name. This is the city of Evely on the planet Bilquis. And if that means something to you, you'll understand another key takeaway from the set visit.