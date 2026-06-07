Masters Of The Universe Makes A He-Man Meme Reference, But TMNT Did It Better

The "He-Man Sings" meme began its life in 2005 as a music video constructed by a pair of animators at Slackcircus Studios. The video matched animated footage from the 1980s "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" animated series with an operatic, slightly distorted version of 4 Non Blondes' 1993 hit single "What's Up?" This video was titled "Fabulous Secret Powers," and it began with a very stereotypically queer He-Man giving a lispy rendition of the "Masters of the Universe" opening before breaking into song. At the time, the internet was welcoming "random" humor with open arms, and the video quickly became very popular. It was a hit on websites like Something Awful and eBaum's World (which were popular in the mid-2000s).

"Fabulous Secret Powers" assured that He-Man and "What's Up?" would be inextricably linked, so it may not surprise any readers out there to learn that "What's Up?" is a featured track in Travis Knight's 2026 feature film adaptation of "Masters of the Universe." No, He-Man (Nicholas Galitzine) doesn't sing an operatic version of the song in the movie, but its presence on the soundtrack will be enough to give Millennials some nostalgic warm-fuzzies.

Of course, this is but one of several instances of internet memes working their way back into the franchises that inspired them, or at least into the fabric of movies in general. Indeed, the "Fabulous Secret Powers" version of "What's Up?" was already expertly inserted into the 2023 animated film "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem." It was mixed into a van chase scene wherein the titular turtles, from the back of a van, force their mutant animal captors to be thrown out. The proceeding driving sequence plays the dance remix of "What's Up?" as loud as life. It gets points for novelty.