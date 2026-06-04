Jack Nicholson's Best Performance Came In This Overlooked Crime Thriller That Still Holds Up Today

I still don't think we've come to terms with just how big a loss we took when Jack Nicholson left Hollywood after 2010's "How Do You Know." The man is the definition of a living legend, and despite his reputation for playing devilish rogues he had considerable range. When we got a subdued Nicholson performance, it was a real treat, and 2001's "The Pledge" is the perfect example. Not only did the actor deliver a wonderfully subtle performance in this oft-overlooked crime thriller; according to Roger Ebert, he gave the "finest performance" of his career. Happily, it still holds up more than two decades later.

In 2001, Nicholson had taken a long break following his lead performance in what remains one of the great romantic comedies, "As Good as it Gets." Another example of the star's range: that 1997 James L. Brooks rom-com saw Nicholson portray an obsessive, misanthropic novelist who ultimately discovers love through Helen Hunt's down-to-earth waitress. The star then waited four years before delivering something as far removed from Brooks' delightfully witty romance as possible.

"The Pledge" was directed by Sean Penn, who ultimately crafted a haunting portrait of a man struggling to hold on to the last scraps of a life that gave him some semblance of an identity. Nicholson plays a Reno, Nevada detective on the verge of retirement who's drawn into a new case on the night of his retirement party. Sadly, the film made just $29.4 million on a $37 million budget and failed to make much of an impression on audiences. The critics seemed to like it well enough, however, especially Ebert, who ultimately bestowed a perfect four stars on the film. But that's just one reason to revisit this underseen early-aughts gem.