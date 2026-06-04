The Project Hail Mary Detail That Makes Rewatching Way More Rewarding

Ryan Gosling has had some esteemed co-stars over the years, from George Clooney to Margot Robbie. With "Project Hail Mary," he added a rock alien to that list. James Ortiz's Rocky was Gosling's only major scene partner in the film, which presented somewhat of a challenge for the actor. Luckily, directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller stepped in with an ingeniously wacky solution that meant Gosling added yet another venerable co-star to his résumé: a mop.

"Project Hail Mary" is one of the best sci-fi movies of 2026, and Gosling delivered yet another irresistibly charismatic performance as Dr. Ryland Grace. The last hope of the human race, Dr. Grace is blasted into the cosmos to save Earth from a microscopic alien race that's causing the sun to die out. The only problem is, Grace wakes up mid-way through his journey across the galaxy with no memory of how he wound up aboard his spaceship. Grace spends a significant period drifting through the empty vessel alone. This, of course, meant that Gosling had to carry the scenes completely by himself — a tasked he managed admirably. But he might not have done such a stellar job without Lord and Miller's makeshift co-star.

The actor told People he typically enjoys the dynamic that comes with having a co-star, which made shooting scenes solo somewhat daunting. "I wasn't ever totally alone because I also had Chris and Phil," said Gosling, before recalling how the directors devised an inspired solution to his loneliness. "There was one time where I felt I had been alone for like 100 days or something," Gosling continued, "and I was like, 'I need someone to talk to. I need a scene partner.' And they were like, 'Got it.' They went and made a mop into a person."