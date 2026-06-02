Denzel Washington's Thriller With A Premise Out Of A Horror Novel Is Streaming On Netflix

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There is nothing Denzel Washington cannot do. It's easy to make the argument that Denzel Washington is one of the best actors ever. He's an Oscar winner who has been at the top of his game for decades, working in just about every genre under the sun. In all of his decades as an actor, though, he hasn't dabbled in horror too much. But in 1998, he made "Fallen," a movie with a premise that feels like it was ripped right from the pages of a horror novel and brought to life on screen.

Streaming now on Netflix, "Fallen" was directed by Gregory Hoblit ("Primal Fear") with a script by Nicholas Kazan ("Reversal of Fortune"). The movie centers on a pair of Chicago detectives who apprehend a serial killer, but after the killer is convicted and executed, a new series of murders mirroring the late killer's specific style begin to pop up. This seems to implicate one of the detectives. Without getting too heavy into spoiler territory, but we come to find out a literal body-hopping demon is behind the bloodshed.

Washington plays Detective John Hobbes, while the great John Goodman ("The Big Lebowski") stars as Detective "Jonesy" Jones.

"Fallen" is Washington's only horror movie, and it flopped at the time of its release. Against a reported budget of $46 million, it made just $25 million at the box office. Fortunately, though, this was at a time when home video offered a much larger second life to most movies, long before Blockbuster went bankrupt at the dawn of the streaming revolution. As a result, this movie has gone on to enjoy a nice second life, earning a deserved re-evaluation in recent years.