Denzel Washington Has Only Made One Horror Movie, But It Flopped

Denzel Washington requires no introduction. To call him an outstanding leading man is an understatement and his four-decade-long and ongoing career — both on the big screen and on Broadway — boasts a variety of roles that underline his ability to shine centerstage. Given the sheer breadth of his work and the varying tints of the projects he has worked on, some are bound to underperform or simply bomb at the box office, such as the neo-noir mystery thriller "Devil in a Blue Dress" (which barely managed to break even) and the disastrous reception of "Heart Condition." Although Washington has dabbled in various genres, from action comedies to hard-boiled thrillers, along with literary adaptations and science fiction, he has starred in only one horror movie so far. Unfortunately, this film — 1998's "Fallen," which currently only has a 40% rating on Rotten Tomatoes — completely flopped at the box office.

The thing about some films that fail to perform well from a financial standpoint is that they gain a cult following under the right circumstances, and "Fallen" has traveled the same route. Reviews for the film at the time of its theatrical release criticized the plot's convoluted nature and the outlandish execution of an idea that could have excelled in better hands. However, it is pretty easy to make a case for "Fallen," despite the fact that it is among one of Washington's lesser films, as it grounds us with gritty realism at the start but makes a wild swerve into the supernatural, which manifests amid the most mundane, everyday circumstances. It is a classic example of a film whose seemingly ordinary world is not what it seems, and when the layers of normalcy are ripped off, the horror is too deep-rooted for us to compartmentalize it.

Let us find out what "Fallen" is all about, what Washington brings to the lead role of a detective on the tail of a serial murderer, and why this horror entry deserves another chance.