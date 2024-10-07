Denzel Washington Has Only Made One Horror Movie, But It Flopped
Denzel Washington requires no introduction. To call him an outstanding leading man is an understatement and his four-decade-long and ongoing career — both on the big screen and on Broadway — boasts a variety of roles that underline his ability to shine centerstage. Given the sheer breadth of his work and the varying tints of the projects he has worked on, some are bound to underperform or simply bomb at the box office, such as the neo-noir mystery thriller "Devil in a Blue Dress" (which barely managed to break even) and the disastrous reception of "Heart Condition." Although Washington has dabbled in various genres, from action comedies to hard-boiled thrillers, along with literary adaptations and science fiction, he has starred in only one horror movie so far. Unfortunately, this film — 1998's "Fallen," which currently only has a 40% rating on Rotten Tomatoes — completely flopped at the box office.
The thing about some films that fail to perform well from a financial standpoint is that they gain a cult following under the right circumstances, and "Fallen" has traveled the same route. Reviews for the film at the time of its theatrical release criticized the plot's convoluted nature and the outlandish execution of an idea that could have excelled in better hands. However, it is pretty easy to make a case for "Fallen," despite the fact that it is among one of Washington's lesser films, as it grounds us with gritty realism at the start but makes a wild swerve into the supernatural, which manifests amid the most mundane, everyday circumstances. It is a classic example of a film whose seemingly ordinary world is not what it seems, and when the layers of normalcy are ripped off, the horror is too deep-rooted for us to compartmentalize it.
Let us find out what "Fallen" is all about, what Washington brings to the lead role of a detective on the tail of a serial murderer, and why this horror entry deserves another chance.
Fallen is a gritty supernatural thriller that morphs into a haunting
In "Fallen," Detective John Hobbes (Washington) helps capture serial killer Edgar Reese (Elias Koteas), whom he visits before his execution. The conversation takes an unsettling turn when Reese delivers a raging monologue in a language Hobbes is unable to identify (later revealed to be an Eastern Middle Aramaic dialect), and belts out a Rolling Stones song to mock the spectators. As outlandish as that seems, the scene helps set the tone, as it leans towards the fact that Reese is simply getting a final rise out of those who condemned him, exhibiting little remorse for the crimes he committed. However, things quickly go south when Hobbes is tasked with apprehending a copycat killer following Reese's MO, and the unsettling trail of clues leads him to entertain the possibility that something otherworldly is involved after all.
The schlocky aspects of "Fallen," which traditionally run the risk of not being taken seriously, absolutely work in favor of the film, as they are treated in a way that's as unconventional as the murders that confound the detectives. Everything that happens feels so strange in a way that makes itself felt without being on the nose, and the escalating dread makes it clear that good ol' police work and sleuthing will not reveal any answers this time. Victims speak languages they have never learned, killers relax at crime scenes instead of being hyper-vigilant, and the world around Hobbes comes alive with sarcastic taunts to push him to the extremes. Some of the possession aspects might feel a tad overdone, but the atmosphere of suspense is maintained consistently, with a few well-crafted POV scares making it worthwhile.
As for Washington's performance, much of the realism and depth in "Fallen" purely comes from Hobbes, whose descent into horror unfolds in a way that is relatable even when it shouldn't be. His Hobbes does not completely embrace the traits of a telltale noir protagonist, who conventionally shoulders a terrible weight and gloom that seeps into their outlook. Instead, Hobbes dares to hope, grips onto optimism even when faced with a force beyond human comprehension, but also keeps this sentiment on simmer before it boils over into unrealistic territory.
If you're a fan of slow-burn police procedurals that suddenly transform into a possession flick with stylish, ambitious choices, "Fallen" is worth checking out.