The Orville Creator Seth MacFarlane Was Thrilled Fans Figured Out A Detail Right Away

"The Orville" is one of the honorary members of the extended "Star Trek" family, an honor it shares with the movie "Galaxy Quest," and a scant few others. In both superficial details and in its general attitude of optimism, "The Orville" is a very close cousin of "Star Trek: The Next Generation." It was a series that show creator Seth MacFarlane clearly wanted to make for a long time, seeing as he used to star in "Star Trek" fan films as a teenager. This was in addition to making an appearance on "Star Trek: Enterprise."

"The Orville," of course, is a comedy series first. The characters are all largely broad, and the bright, even lighting on the show evokes sitcoms more than it does futuristic sci-fi. But underneath all the naughty jokes and slapstick is an epic space opera about an optimistic future, a scientifically curious space navy, and faster-than-light starships that can whisk off to alien worlds on missions of exploration. The special effects on "The Orville" are as impressive as any modern sci-fi series, and the titular ship doesn't have a wacky or comedic design; it could easily have appeared on "Star Trek," perhaps belonging to an alien species.

Another detail that makes "The Orville" feel particularly epic is its use of music. Seth MacFarlane has always created shows that boast impressive musical scores (his animated comedy "Family Guy" has frequent, high-end musical numbers), and "The Orville" is no exception. Bruce Broughton composed the theme song. Fans, of course, noticed the music which made MacFarlane positively chuffed. Back in 2017, he spoke with Forbes Magazine, and took a moment to (rightly) brag about the music on "The Orville," and how happy he was that people reacted the way they did.