Kevin Bacon Didn't Realize A Crucial Detail About Footloose While Reading The Script

In a just world, Kevin Bacon would have multiple Oscars by now. He's spent decades playing teen heartthrobs, heavies, heroes, romantic leads, working class shlubs, cops, and even himself in the "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special." Although he starred in hit films like "National Lampoon's Animal House" and "Friday the 13th" as a young man, he might've really gotten the world's attention with his performance in Barry Levinson's "Diner," a talky film about young men trying to figure out their lives in 1959 Baltimore.

Then, in 1984, Bacon scored his first blockbuster as a lead when he played the free-spirited Ren McCormack in Herbert Ross' teen drama "Footloose," one of the best teen movies of the 1980s. Made on a budget of only $7.5 million, "Footloose" raked in $80 million at the domestic box office, i.e. more than 10 times what it cost to make.

"Footloose" takes place in the conservative burg of Bomont, Texas, where the community is led by the fire-and-brimstone preacher Shaw Moore (John Lithgow). Ren moves to Bomont from Chicago with his mom, displeased with the change of scenery. However, he soon falls in with Shaw's daughter, the feisty Ariel (Lori Singer), and learns that Shaw pushed for a citywide ban on music and dancing several years earlier when Ariel's brother died in a car wreck after a night of music and dancing. Ren, knowing about the transformative power of dance, moves to get the ban lifted, allowing the local high school to have a senior prom.

Bacon recalls making "Footloose" quite well, and he discussed the film with Shadows on the Wall in 2005. He also admitted that when he read its script, he didn't quite put together that it was meant to be a dance movie. He was more focused on the drama.