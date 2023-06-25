Guardians Of The Galaxy's Kevin Bacon Obsession All Started With An Improvised Line

Kevin Bacon's appearance in "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" might have seemed like a random bit of stunt casting if you went into it without the first "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie fresh in mind. Given that eight years passed between that movie and "Holiday Special," it would be easy to forget the "Guardians of the Galaxy" scene where Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) tells Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) about the Earth legend of "Footloose." It comes during their balcony sidebar on Knowhere, as the other Guardians gamble and Quill encourages Gamora, the dance-averse warrior and assassin, to lighten up.

In Quill's retelling of the "Footloose" legend, "a great hero named Kevin Bacon teaches an entire city full of people with sticks up their butts that dancing, well, it's the greatest thing there is." It's a movie reference that made Bacon's jaw drop.

Cut to "Holiday Special," where kidnapping Bacon to cheer Quill up on Christmas became an integral part of the plot. It turns out that might have never happened if writer-director James Gunn hadn't left room for a little improvisation on "Guardians of the Galaxy." In an interview with ScreenRant to promote "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" (which does feature some footloose and fancy-free dancing on Knowhere), Gunn explained how he and Pratt were spitballing lines about "Footloose" and Bacon, and those lines worked their way into the script: