Bill Skarsgard's 2025 Crime Thriller With A 91% Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Streaming On Netflix

What if I said your next big movie night comes courtesy of a mustached Bill Skarsgård, the newest Gus Van Sant flick you might've not even heard about, and one seriously killer concept involving a hostage situation gone wrong? The "Good Will Hunting" director returned to the big screen last year with "Dead Man's Wire," a retelling of a real-life crisis situation in 1977. In the film, disgruntled commercial developer Tony Kiritsis (played by Skarsgård) marches into the office of his mortgage broker with a hidden shotgun, holds his hostage at gunpoint and wires him to a "dead man's line" that would fire the weapon in the event of an escape attempt or police capture (or death), and seeks justice against a mortgage system that unfairly targeted both himself and countless other blue-collar workers.

This is certainly familiar territory for Van Sant, who's known for his loose collection of movies referred to as the "Death Trilogy" similarly based on true stories. (The trilogy in question includes the experimental film "Gerry," "Elephant," and "Last Days.") What sets "Dead Man's Wire" apart, however, is its subject matter that's somehow both timely and timeless all at once. A system rigged against the lower classes and made to benefit the wealthy is hardly anything new, but that can't help but strike a specific chord at a moment when, say, gas prices are soaring while the White House stages a gaudy UFC fight on its front lawn. Suddenly, a desperate act by a desperate man like Tony Kiritsis doesn't seem quite so absurd.

Luckily, fans of both Van Sant and crime thrillers in general can catch all of this high-wire action for themselves. "Dead Man's Wire," which has a 91% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes to boot, is currently available on Netflix.