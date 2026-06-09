Ethan Hawke And Charlie Cox's Adaptation Of A Classic Book Flew Under Everyone's Radar

Herman Melville's 1851 epic "Moby-Dick; or, The Whale" remains, to this day, one of the best pieces of American literature ever produced. Melville's dense prose and thickened metaphor for the divine remain pored over by literature enthusiasts everywhere. It's one of my favorite novels. I acknowledge, however, that "Moby-Dick" is still eternally dreaded by college students everywhere. Indeed, in some student circles, "Moby-Dick" has become shorthand for "dull and difficult," and it's something of a chore to trudge through Melville's long asides about the history of fishing companies and maritime habits in the mid-19th Century. Then, once those segments are weathered, one still has to deal with a heady and viscous narrative about obsession, God, and the destructive power of both.

It's a little strange that "Moby-Dick" has been adapted to film as often as it has, as its story, while possessed of certain cinematic qualities, isn't the most gripping filmic narrative. The first "Moby-Dick" adaptation was probably the 1926 silent film "The Sea Beast" starring John Barrymore, although most mainstream audiences are likely more familiar with John Huston's 1956 adaptation featuring Gregory Peck as Captain Ahab. Some may even recall that Patrick Stewart played Ahab in a 1998 TV miniseries version of Melville's classic.

Then there was the 2011 "Moby Dick" TV miniseries that debuted in August 2011. It stars William Hurt as Captain Ahab and Ethan Hawke as his first-mate, Starbuck. Charlie Cox, who's now better known for playing Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also appears as Ishmael, with Gillian Anderson portraying Ahab's mostly off-screen wife and Donald Sutherland depicting the preacher Father Mapple. Lastly, "Mayans M.C." veteran Raoul Trujillo portrays the badass harpooner Queequeg.

Most critics thought "Moby Dick" (2011) was pretty good, too, so it's a shame it premiered on the not-so-popular channel Encore.