Fullmetal Alchemist Creator's New Fantasy Anime Is A Must-Watch — And Its Stars Know Why [Exclusive]

Spoilers for "Daemons of the Shadow Realm" follow.

Hiromu Arakawa's manga "Fullmetal Alchemist" is going to be the cornerstone of her legacy; it's widely recognized as one of the best serialized stories in manga and anime. But Arakawa has kept drawing since "Fullmetal" wrapped in 2010.

Her latest serialization, "Daemons of the Shadow Realm" ("Yomi no Tsugai" in Japanese) has now made it into animation courtesy of Studio Bones, which made both "Fullmetal Alchemist" anime. Seeing Arakawa's distinctive art style rendered with the same animation approach as "Fullmetal Alchemist" makes "Daemons of the Shadow Realm" look and feel more classical compared to other modern shonen anime.

"Daemons of the Shadow Realm" centers on Japanese twins Yuru and Asa, who have been separated since childhood. The twins are prophesied to wield great power, and their violent reunion is brought about by a war over two factions apparently seeking to control it. Yuru, raised in a provincial village, is introduced to both the modern world and the underworld.

At Crunchyroll's Spring 2026 junket, I spoke with voice actors Ben Stegmair (Yuru, as well as an assistant director on the English dub) and Molly Zhang (Asa). I was impressed by their shared passion for the series — Stegmair is a fan of the original manga, but Zhang is experiencing the surprises alongside new viewers. I asked both actors what, in a crowded anime season, makes "Daemons of the Shadow Realm" stand out.

"I'm always a sucker for a family dynamic, especially family reuniting or bonding together again, getting to know each other again," said Zhang. "But besides the family aspect of it, I really like the Daemons. I think they're all so crazy, wacky, all over the place. Every episode, whenever a new pair gets introduced, I'm always wondering what power they're going to have."